MP Board exam: Over 30,000 teachers to be engaged to evaluate 1 crore answer sheets

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) would be engaging over 30,000 teachers to evaluate about one crore answer copies of more than 18 lakh students of class 10 and 12, said a board official.

A senior board official wishing not to be named confirmed that the evaluation process of answer copies is expected to begin from next month. More than 30,000 teachers will be pressed to evaluate over one crore answer copies of students appearing in class 10 and 12 board exams, said the official.

A student after appearing in board exam in Bhopal on Monday | FP

This year the answer copies will be checked at the valuation centre. Certain number of schools will be made valuation centers in every district where evaluation work will be conducted.

Some changes have been made in the evaluation exercise so that the results could be declared on scheduled time. The valuation centers will now be allowed to send the marks through online mode as well.

Use of mobile phones by staff members engaged in the evaluation process has been prohibited. Mobile phones will be kept outside the evaluation hall.

Advertisement

Teachers engaged in evaluation works have been asked to keep the model answers before them and give marks on the basis of those model answers. One teacher would be allowed to check minimum 30 and maximum 45 answer copies.

In Bhopal, Model School TT Nagar has been designated as evaluation center coordinator for the district.

Board officials say that if things go according to plans then results could be declared in the month of May.

Special attention on…: Instructions have been given to pay special attention to answer copies of the students that score above 90% marks or get marks in single digits. Such copies will be looked into twice and then referred to another teacher to ensure that no mistake is done.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:36 PM IST