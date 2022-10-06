MP: Woman gang-raped in Rewa; 2 minors among 6 held, 'illegal' parts of their homes demolished

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons, including two minors, allegedly raped a young woman and later made an obscene video of the victim on a smartphone and sent it across to her family in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

Four of the accused, one of them a distant relative of the victim, were arrested and the two minors, aged 15 and 17, detained, while the district administration swiftly deployed bulldozers to demolish "illegal" portions of houses of all of them after a police complaint was lodged on Thursday, he added.

According to Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin, the 19-year woman along with her family members went to a Durga pandal under the Hunumana police station area, about 80 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday.

The woman stayed back at the pandal, while her family members returned home, he said.

After a while she set out for home, but en route her distant brother-in-law and five others, including two teenagers, teased her, the SP said.

Bhasin said when the woman confronted them, the accused forcibly took her to a nearby thicket, raped her and also made an obscene video of the victim on a smartphone and sent it to her brother.

After two days, the woman gathered courage and approached the police, he said.

Initially, the victim told policewomen she was teased by the accused, but later narrated her ordeal, the officer said.

The accused persons had warned the woman of dire consequences if she lodged a police complaint against them, the SP said.

Acting on her complaint, the police apprehended the accused and booked them under sections 376 (gang-rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 294 (obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.