MP: Woman Doctor From Chhindwara Held Captive, Raped in Jaipur; Accused Booked

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female doctor (27), who hails from Chhindwara and pursuing her post-graduation from a government college in the city, was allegedly raped by a man whom she met earlier in Jaipur at a conference, the police said.

The accused even held the woman captive at his house in Jaipur for three days, the police added, mentioning that the accused is based in Jaipur. He has been booked.

As per Khajuri Sadak police of Bhopal, the survivor is 27 years old. She had gone to Delhi in January 2023 to attend a conference, where she met a man named Darshan Rathore, who is also a doctor. The duo struck a good friendship and began to talk over phone. In December 2023, he called the woman to Jaipur and made her stay at a hotel. He proposed her for marriage there. After she accepted the proposal, the accused raped her.

He repeated the act in January, 2024 by calling the woman to Jaipur again. Till March 2024, he kept on raping the woman, promising to marry her repeatedly. When she mounted pressure on him in April to marry her, he held her captive for three days at his house in Jaipur, assaulted her and raped her again.

Recently, he reneged on his promise to marry the woman and told her that he had faked the marriage promise to establish physical relationship with her. The woman returned to Bhopal and filed a complaint at Khajuri Sadak police station. As the accused hails from Jaipur, Khajuri Sadak police have referred the case to their Jaipur counterparts, who have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.