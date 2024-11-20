MP Woman Demands To End Life By Euthanasia, Alleges Harassment By Chhatarpur Police To Withdraw Complaint Against Them

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has sought SP's permission for euthanasia, citing constant harassment by Chhatarpur police. She has accused the police of forcing her to withdraw her complaint against them from the CM helpline.

Shobha Jangariya, a resident of Harpalpur, submitted an application to SP Agam Jain seeking permission to end life. She has lodged a complaint on CM Helpline accusing the cops for filing a false case against her husband. She has alleged that the police was forcing her to withdraw the complaint.

Shobha stated her husband, Rajendra Jangariya, was attacked on November 10 by two men from her neighborhood. Instead of registering a case against the attackers, police filed an FIR against her husband. Shobha then lodged a complaint against the Harpalpur police through the CM Helpline.

She alleged that Harpalpur Station In-Charge Pushpak Sharma pressured her to withdraw the helpline complaint and threatened to frame her in a false case.

Feeling helpless, Shobha approached the SP’s office on November 18, requesting permission to die due to constant harassment.

SP Agam Jain denied approving her request and clarified that her application mentioned police harassment but not suicide. He has ordered an investigation into the matter.

The case has sparked outrage after Shobha’s application and its receipt went viral on social media.