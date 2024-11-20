Man Caught Appearing For Physical Test On Behalf Of Other Candidate During Police Recruitment For ₹3.5 Lakh In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An imposter was caught while taking police recruitment exam on behalf of another candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Wednesday. He was paid Rs 3.5 lakh to appear for physical test for candidate Durgesh Jatav .

However, discrepancies in the admit card photograph and the candidate’s appearance raised suspicion, leading the team to question him. Upon interrogation, he was found to be impersonating the real candidate.

The recruitment process was going on at the SAF Ground in the district.

According to information, on the morning of the incident, the physical tests began as usual at 5:00 AM. Among the candidates was a man who had reportedly been paid ₹3.5 lakh to appear for the physical test on behalf of Durgesh Jatav from the Chinona Chambal police station area. The man, identified as Rinku Jatav from Uttar Pradesh, was caught during document verification when the photo on the admit card did not match his appearance.

When questioned, Rinku hesitated to provide details about his identity and village, raising further doubts. Upon stricter interrogation, he confessed to being hired for ₹3.5 lakh to take the test.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and have started an investigation. Authorities believe that further questioning may uncover a larger network involved in such fraudulent activities.

For the past month, physical tests for police recruitment have been underway at the SAF's 5th Battalion ground. To ensure a smooth and fair process, a DIG, a superintendent of police, two additional SPs, and a significant police force have been deployed at the site under the guidance of PHQ.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh confirmed the arrest, stating that the recruitment process is being conducted under the supervision of PHQ and that strict measures are in place to prevent irregularities.