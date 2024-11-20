45 Aavantika Gas Customers Duped Of ₹26 Lakh Via Fake PNG Bill Update Scam

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 45 people were duped of Rs 26 lakh by conmen on the pretext of updating their PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections in the record of the company. The accused had sent the APK files to the victims after sending the messages regarding their bills.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that many people, who are customers of Aavantika Gas Limited, had received the messages about their PNG connection stating that the bills were not updated in the records and the connections would be disconnected by 9 pm if the bills were not updated. They had also sent a mobile number with the SMS and informed the victims to talk to the manager of the company regarding their pending bills.

The complainants made phone calls to the number and the receiver posing as the manager of the company had sent them an apk link to download it in the mobile phones to update the bills. When the complainants downloaded the file, their mobile phone was accessed by the conmen, who later managed to steal money from the bank accounts.

The complainants received messages of money deduction and they made a phone call to the conman, who switched off the phone after assuring them to refund the money. A team has been constituted by the crime branch officials to identify the accused.

Screen sharing app being sent in form of APK files

Dandotiya further said that only the registered customers of Aavantika Gas Limited are getting such messages. The APK file downloaded by the fraudsters is actually a screen sharing app. When it is downloaded on the mobile phone, the fraudsters get full access to the mobile phones. In this way, the fraudsters can see the gallery and contact list of one’s mobile phone. People should not believe such messages and get information about it from the company.

For that, contact the authorized number issued by the company and find out whether the message they are receiving about the pending bill is correct. Also check whether they have any pending bills or not. Instead of getting the helpline number from Google, get it from the authorised website of the company.