MP: Woman Constable To Undergo Sex Change Surgery, Gets Home Dept’s Nod

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a welcome move, the Madhya Pradesh government has permitted a woman constable of Ratlam district to undergo sex reassignment surgery. The order was released by the home department on Monday bringing much joy to the cop who has had gender identity disorder since childhood.

However, this permission has come with a rider. The constable will have to forgo all the facilities provided to woman officers only after undergoing gender change.

Notably, this is not the first time that a woman police officer has been allowed to have sex reassignment surgery. Earlier, in December 2021 for the first time in the state a woman cop from Niwari district was allowed to change her sex following an application submitted by her in 2019.

At that time, the officials had said, "As per the rules, an Indian citizen has the right to choose his/her sex without taking into account his/her religion and caste. Based on this premise, the state home department has given its permission to the police headquarters to allow the constable to change her sex as desired."

