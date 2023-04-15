 MP: Will chop you into pieces: Shivpuri BJP MLA gets a death threat phone call
The person over the call started hurling obscene abuses and said, “Come to my village once and I will cut you into pieces.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi | File

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Kolaras assembly in Shivpuri district, Virendra Raghuvanshi received a phone call from an unknown number, threatening him to "chop into pieces".

Kolaras police have registered a case in the matter. 

The BJP MLA has told the police that he was visiting his assembly on Friday and was in Dharmapura Gaushala when he received a phone call. The person over the call started hurling abuses and said, “Come to my village once and I will cut you into pieces. 

When the MLA asked the unknown accused from where he was speaking, he did not answer.

The matter has created much panic in the area. 

Accused might be from Kolaras

Kolaras police station in-charge Manish Sharma said, “The call from an unknown mobile number is being investigated. So far, it seems that the caller belongs to this assembly. At present, the accused is being searched on the basis of the mobile number and a case has been registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of the BJP MLA.”

article-image

