For 5 bigha land: Specially-abled murdered by brother, sister-in-law and uncle in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old specially abled man was killed by his brother, sister-in-law and uncle over property dispute in Morena district. The accused burnt the body and threw the ashes in river to hide the crime, police said on Friday.

The murder took place in Barkhera village under Rampur police station on April 12. Police station incharge Pawan Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that victim Viru Kushwaha, son of Mangilal, used to work in Delhi Metro and earned well. He had constructed a house in the village and was a bachelor.

They were four brothers besides Mahesh who was adopted by their uncle Babu Kushwaha. Mangilal possessed over 10 bigha land and Mahesh and his wife Neelam wanted 5 bigha, half of the land, and the newly constructed house because Viru was unmarried and was unlikely to get married. For past few months, they were having dispute over the property.

On April 12, Viru’s parents went out of village to meet their relatives. On the same day, Mahesh, Neelam and Babu had a dispute with Viru. Together, they beat him brutally with lathi and killed him on the spot.

At night, they burnt the body on river side. After burning the body, they collected the ashes and threw them into the river. When the parents returned on April 13, they came to know about the incident. They reported the matter to the police. The police registered the case and have launched manhunt to arrest the three accused of the case.