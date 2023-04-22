MP: Will break nexus of casteism to make India a Hindu Rashtra: Bagehswar Dham's Dhirendra Shashtri in Bhopal as CM Chouhan welcomes him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akshaytritiya and Lord Parshuram’s birth anniversary is being celebrated in the Gufa temple in Bhopal on Saturday. Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the function. He reached the airport in the morning. He was welcomed everywhere from the airport to the cave temple.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri said that both religion and scriptures are needed. "We have not come here to preach, we have come to see the people of Bhopal. "

He said that he will do Katha in Bhopal soon. "If lord Hanuman blesses us, India will be a Hindu nation. The nexus of casteism has to be broken and we all have to unite."