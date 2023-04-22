Bhopal: Thousands of devotees gather to offer Namaz; traffic diverted for Eid celebrations

Namz at Idgah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Namaz was offered at various mosques for peace and prosperity of the country in state capital on the occasion of Eid on Saturday. Thousands of devotees gathered at Idgah at 7 am in the morning to offer payers.

Following which, Namaz was offered at Jama Masjid, Taj-ul-Masjid and Moti Masjid and others.

City Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi addressed the Muslim devotees before the Eid prayer and explained the importance of Ramadan. Traffic was diverted in the wake of Eid celebrations.

People were stranded in many areas of the old city due to heavy rush and jam. Along with all the roads leading to Idgah Hills, there was a traffic jam outside Hamidia Hospital as well.

Lalghati to VIP Road, Peergate, Shahjahanabad and many other areas were jammed. People were stuck in the jam for hours. Due to the traffic diversion at Bharat Talkies overbridge, the people going to the Idgah had to take a long journey of three kilometers.