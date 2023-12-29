 MP Wildlife: Pangolin Born In Pench Tiger Reserve; Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar
MP Wildlife: Pangolin Born In Pench Tiger Reserve; Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar

A Pench Tiger Reserve official said pangolin was born in Rukar area of reserve.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
MP Wildlife: Pangolin Born In Pench Tiger Reserve; Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Pench Tiger Reserve are thrilled at the birth of a pangolin under Pangolin Conservation Programme. The picture of newborn pangolin, stuck on the tail of adult pangolin was captured in the animal trap camera.

After seeing the camera recording featuring the newborn pangolin, the officials of Pench Tiger Reserve congratulated each other. A Pench Tiger Reserve official said pangolin was born in Rukar area of reserve.

The video of young pangolin taking a ride on the tail of adult pangolin has gone viral on social media.

Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar

Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar | FP Photo

Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar

The leopard cub rescued from Alirajpur forest division and brought to Van Vihar National Park for treatment died during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The samples of vital organs of leopard were collected after the autopsy and sent to Jabalpur veterinary lab. Its carcass was burnt in presence of senior forest officers of the park.

When the rescue operation was carried out, leopard cub was in critical state and too weak, sources said. It was kept in a quarantine.

When it completed the quarantine period, it was shifted into the leopard housing facility. But it died all of a sudden. The post-mortem conducted by Dr Atul Gupta and Dr Rajat Kulkarni suggest it died of pneumonia.

