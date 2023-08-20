 MP: 'What Has Happened To Him At This Age,' Kailash Vijayvargiya Fires Back At Digvijaya Singh For Accusing BJP Of Engineering Riots Ahead Of Polls
BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya further said that the Congress leader only talks about riots.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday fired back at former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for accusing Bhartiya Janta Party of engineering communal riots ahead of assembly elections. 

He stated, “Digvijaya Singh Ji has never spoken about development of the country and state. Sometimes he’s talking about riots, sometimes he addresses terrorists as ‘Ji’ and sometimes he’s seen supporting those who convert their religions.”

“Don’t know what has happened to him at this age,” he concluded.

Kailash Vijayvargiya is currently in Gwalior at BJP's State Working Committee meeting. On reaching Gwalior, he was warmly welcomed by his supporters at the railway station. 

Kailash Vijayvargiya further said that now elections in Madhya Pradesh are round the corner which would be conducted under the leadership of home minister Amit Shah

Along with this, regarding the strategy of Gwalior Chambal region, he said that there was only one leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is with BJP this time and we will win the region in this upcoming assembly.

