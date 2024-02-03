MP Weather Updates: Rain, Storm & Hail For Next 3 Days, Minimum Temperatures To Drop From February 6 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state may witness rain and hail for the next 3 days due to the influence of western disturbances. Also, there are chances of strong storms. The maximum impact will be seen in Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions. Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur skies are expected to be cloudy.

According to Senior IMD Bhopal Scientist Dr. Vedprakash Singh, the jet stream in North India is running at a speed of 140 to 150 km. Due to this, there was fog in many districts on Friday. Western disturbance will affect North-Western India from Saturday. In Northern Madhya Pradesh too, there may be rain and hail along with thunder and lightning.

Temperature expected on Saturday

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Weather in upcoming days

On Saturday, there may be light drizzle with thunder in Gwalior, Shivpuri and Datia. There may be a light hailstorm in Bhind-Morena on the morning of 4th February (Sunday). On the same day, there will be hailstorms in Sheopur, Morena and Bhind of Chambal division, Datia-Gwalior of Gwalior division. At the same time, strong wind can also blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour. There may also be drizzle in Neemuch, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Chhatarpur. On February 5 (Monday), there may be light drizzle in Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions including Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat and Chhindwara. Night temperatures are expected to drop from February 6.

Datia coldest on Friday night

The minimum temperature had decreased in many cities on Friday night. Datia's night was the coldest. The mercury here reached 5.9 degrees. It was 7.4 degrees in Pachmarhi, 8.4 in Rewa, 9.6 in Mandla and 9.8 degrees in Khajuraho.