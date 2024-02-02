MP: World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant Nearing Completion On Narmada's Omkareshwar Dam

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The work of phase one of a floating 88 MW solar power plant, built by NHDC on Omkareshwar Dam reservoir in Khandwa district is rapidly moving towards its completion.

NHDC managing director Vijay Kumar Sinha recently inspected the solar power plant on Omkareshwar Reservoir in Indhavadi village of Khandwa district. During inspection, instructions were given to complete the work by March 31, 2024.

Notably, the solar plant being built in Khandwa district is the world's largest floating solar plant. It is facilitated with the special technology of a hydel power plant which will generate electricity from water. Besides, solar power plants are also installed on the water body to generate electricity.

The electricity generation from solar energy is going to begin in the Khandwa district on the backwater of the Omkareshwar Dam built on the Narmada River.

This solar project aims to provide reasonable electricity. The floaters of the solar plant placed on the surface of the water are hooked to the solar panels. The floaters have been anchored together so that no damage will be inflicted on the panels in case of an increase or decrease in water flow in the water level.

The plant will be recognised as a tourist spot once the project is completed. After the completion of this project, Khandwa will become the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have thermal, hydro and floating solar power plants.

The NHDC has become a leading company in hydropower projects and renewable energy. The work of making India's first solar city in Sonchi district, Vidisha has also been completed by NHDC.

On this occasion, Omkareshwar Power Station project head and Solar Project in-charge Dhirendra Kumar Dwivedi, general manager (civil) GL Jangde, along with managing director Vijay Kumar Sinha and others were present.