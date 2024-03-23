MP Weather Update: Temperature To Breach 40°C- Mark By March-End In Several Districts

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Cross 40°C By March End In Several Districts | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the trend of intense heat in Madhya Pradesh in the last week of March, the temperature can touch upto 40 degree Celsius in several cities this year as well. The Meteorological Department has said that continuing the dry weather in the state, the effect of heat will only increase in the coming days. There is no chance of rain either.

Earlier on Friday, the day temperature increased by 2 to 3 degrees in many cities including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Khajuraho, Satna, Sidhi, Umaria, Guna, Gwalior, Indore. According to IMD Bhopal, from 2014 to 2023, the day temperature crosses 40 degrees in the last week of March i.e. between 26 to 31 March. This time the weather will be similar. The heat will increase more in Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Impact of intense heat for the first time in the season

There was hailstorm and rain in several districts of the state including Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Raisen, Jabalpur for 5 days between March 17 and 21. This phase came to an end on Thursday. After this, the effect of heat increased and on Friday the day temperature in many cities remained above 37 degrees. For the first time in the season, the effect of intense heat was felt.

The temperature was recorded at 38.5 degrees in Narmadapuram and 38 degrees Celsius in Damoh. The mercury remained at 37 degrees or more in Khargone, Khandwa, Guna and Ratlam, while it was recorded at 36 degrees in Shajapur-Betul and more than 35 degrees in Tikamgarh, Raisen, Dhar, Sagar, Mandla.

Talking about big cities, Bhopal recorded a temperature of 36.4 degrees. The temperature here increased by 1.9 degrees. The temperature in Indore was recorded at 36.3 degrees, an increase of 2.2 degrees. In Gwalior also the temperature increased by 2.5 degrees to 34.8 degrees. It was 34.8 degrees in Jabalpur and 36.4 degrees in Ujjain.