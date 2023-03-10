Indore: Rangpanchami Gair will go around with ‘Lathmar Holi’ concept

Representative Image/ PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Gair processions coming out in the city, people will be celebrating the festival of Rangpanchami on March 12. Lakhs of people will participate in the festival for which the administration as well as the organizing committees have already started planning. The sanstha srijan sangam is expected to be colorful.

Keeping the traditions of the city alive, like every year, the organization will take out a colorful non-celebration ceremony at Srijan Sangam Corner on March 12. This time Gair will start at 10:30 am and reach Gaurakund intersection at 11 am. This time the order and time of Sangam Corner Gair has been changed and Sangam Corner Gair will be taken out before Hind Rakshak Phag Yatra.

Organization President Kamlesh Khandelwal said this is the 69th year of the traditional Samrasata Gair of the Sangam Corner Chal Samaroh Samiti being organized by the organization Srijan. He said, “This time the main attraction of Gair will be Barsana’s team playing Lathmar Holi. There the pair of Lord Radhakrishna dancing and Banke Bihari’s drum will be the centre of attraction.” He said a group of youth full of zeal will continue to perform Bhangra to the tunes of patriotic songs.

Flower and Gulal missiles this year

Khandelwal said the Tricolor placed at Rajwada will be made of Gulal and 8,000 kg Tesu flowers with water and Gulal missiles. People will be welcomed with fragrant gulal. On the other hand, the public will be greeted with rose petals. The team from Barsana will stage Lathmar Holi. This year, 2 bands, 5 DJs, 12 rungades, 20 tractors, 5 matadors, 4 dumpers, 50 dholaks, 5 water missiles, 3 gulal missiles, 2 cannons blowing rose flowers and other vehicles will continue to shower flowers and gulal on public throughout the procession.

