Indore: Two booked for selling flat to 2 persons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against two men for defrauding a woman in Gandhi Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The woman inked a land deal and gave Rs 23 lakh to accused after which she came to know that the plot belonged to another person. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of IPC and started an investigation into the case. One of the accused died few months back. Gandhi Nagar police station in charge Rameshchandra Bhaskare said that a case had been registered against Rajkumar Jain, resident of Niranjanpur, and Prashant Jain, on the complaint of Kalpana Jain, resident of Vijay Nagar.

Kalpana in her complaint stated that she had inked a deal for a flat in Corridor Exotica in Palakhedi few years back. She had given Rs 1 lakh in cash and remaining amount through a cheque to the accused. Recently, she came to know that the plot belongs to another person named Shyam Goyal. She contacted the accused and told him to return her money but he refused. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rajkumar is in jail in connection with a fraud case. While another accused Prashant died few months back. Thana incharge Bhaskare said that Rajkumar was booked for duping many people few days ago and since then, he is in jail.

Further investigation is on. //Unidentified person booked for misusing trader’s GST number Aerodrome police have registered a case against an unidentified person for misusing GST number of the trader in the area. Police station incharge Sanjay Shukla said that Ramnivas Vishwakarma, a resident of Akhand Nagar, approached police. He runs business under the name Laxmi Enterprises in Sukhdev Vihar Colony. He came to know that an unidentified person had misused his GST number after stealing information. The complainant has given the mobile number used for crime to the police. Shukla said that the investigation was on.

