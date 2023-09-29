MP Weather Update: Sun Sines Bright In Bhopal; Rain Likely In Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Rewa Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new weather system bringing rain is expected to become active in Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated in the Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Rewa regions, while the impact of the system is not likely to be seen in Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore divisions.

Before this, on Thursday, there was rain in Sidhi, Dhar, Ratlam, Seoni, and Guna. In other cities, the weather remained warm.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Husain mentioned that due to a low-pressure area on Friday, the weather is expected to change in some parts of the state. The spell of rain is likely to continue until the first week of October.

Read Also Ujjain Horror And A Wake Up Call

In the last 24 hours, the weather in most districts of the state remained partly cloudy. While some places experienced rain, others felt the impact of heat.

Sidhi received 23 mm of rain. Dhar and Ratlam experienced more than half an inch of rain. Light drizzles were reported in Seoni and Guna.

The average rainfall in Madhya Pradesh so far is 37.09 inches, while the expected average is 37.21 inches. The difference in rainfall figures is marginal. The eastern part has received 4% less, while the western part has seen 3% more rainfall.

Narsinghpur has recorded over 51 inches of rain, the highest in the state. Excess rainfall has been observed in Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Niwari, Ratlam, Bhind, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khandwa, Katni, Chhindwara, Dewas, Sheopurkalan, Harda, Betul, and Anuppur districts.

In contrast, less rainfall has been recorded in Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa, and Sidhi districts.

Mild rain has been reported in Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat districts.

Weather Forecast:

Bhopal: The weather will be clear, with sunshine increasing. This will result in a rise in temperature.

Indore: Sunshine is expected, and the weather will remain warm.

Gwalior: Warm weather will persist, with no expectation of rain.

Jabalpur: The weather will be partly sunny with the possibility of light drizzles in some areas.

Ujjain: Clear weather is expected, with the emergence of sunshine leading to warmer conditions.