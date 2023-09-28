Bhopal: Efforts On To Woo Castes By Building Loks, Memorials

BJP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has resorted to construction of Loks (religious corridors), memorials and temples to form the government for the fifth time in the state.

To woo the voters of different castes, the ruling party is building the memorials of their icons and religious corridors.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation of Maharana Lok (Maharana corridor) in Bhopal on Thursday to woo the Rajput community.

Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Queen Durgawati memorial on October 5 to win the hearts of the tribal people in Mahakaushal.

A sum of Rs 100 crore will be spent to build the memorial of Queen Durgawati. A 52-foot-tall statue of Durgawati will be installed, since she was the queen of 52 forts.

The BJP is using its full might in Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria and Shahdol districts and other areas dominated by tribal people.

To take tribal people of these areas into confidence, the ruling dispensation has already made several announcements in the name of Raghunath Shah and Shankar Shah. Now, the party is building a memorial of Queen Durgawati.

Modi is also sensitive about the tribal people for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Modi visited Bhopal on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. The name of Habibganj railway station has been changed to Rani Kamalapati railway station.

In the same way, Sant Ravidas temple is being built in Sagar to woo the SC community. Modi laid the foundation of the temple.

Efforts are on to attract Brahmins by setting up Advaita Vedant Sanathan and by constructing an idol of Adi Shankaracharya.

In the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election, the BJP had to face defeat, because caste equation went against the party.

After the incidents of violence between Dalits and upper castes in Gwalior and Chambal, both were angry with the BJP.

Similarly, after the formation of Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan (JAYS), the tribal people maintained a distance from the party.

Nevertheless, the BJP is cautiously handling the caste-related issues this time so that there may not be any problem.

