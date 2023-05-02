MP Weather Update: Rain to continue in Bhopal; Gwalior-Chambal brace for hailstorm

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain, hailstorms, and strong wind are likely to continue across the state, said the Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, MP has been experiencing heavy rains, cyclonic winds, and hailstorms for the past week due to three active weather systems.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, the Gwalior-Chambal division is expected to witness hailstorms, and there is a possibility of rain in various other parts of the state till May 5.

The department has also issued an advisory regarding hailstorms and lightning, advising people to take necessary precautions. There is a forecast of heavy rains in Bhopal till May 5, and the city has already received light rain.

The western disturbances and upper winds of Rajasthan are responsible for the active weather conditions in the state. Due to heavy rains, the mercury has dropped in many cities, and there has been an increase in the day temperature in some areas.