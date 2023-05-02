MP: OPD services disrupted as doctors go on a two-hour strike; Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur & Rewa most affected

Doctors of Hamidia hospital on strike |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The medical (OPD) services remain disrupted on Tuesday as doctors across Bhopal went on a two-hour strike in view of their long pending demands.

At 11 am, the doctors of Hamidia Hospital and other hospitals left their work and gathered to strategise the indefinite strike that the MP Government Autonomous Doctors Federation have announced from May 3.

The maximum effect of the strike was seen in the hospitals attached to the medical colleges of Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Rewa

The strike started on Monday in a phased manner when the doctors wore a black band in the arm to register their protest regarding unfulfilled demands which include abolition of administrative interference in the technical matters of medical departments, implementation of DACP.

Notably, DACP or Dynamic Assured Carrer Progression--directly impacts their salaries and promotions.

The strike caused inconvenience to patients as the OPD and IPD were closed, and patients had to wait for doctors who did not return to their cabins. The strike was organized by the MP Government Autonomous Doctors Federation, and doctors worked by tying black bands in protest against the government policies.

The doctors association has been in talks with the state government for a long time, but nothing substantial has come out.

If the government does not take action, the doctors of the Medical Education and Health Department will start an indefinite strike from Wednesday.

