MP September 5 Weather Update: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain For Next Four Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has indicated that there will be no heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh for the next four days. The weakening of the current low-pressure area and the progression of the monsoon trough are cited as the reasons behind this forecast.

While most of the state will see reduced rainfall, six districts, including Chhatarpur and Panna, may experience heavy rains on Thursday. In contrast, light rain is expected in other regions such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. According to the Meteorological Department, the state will meet its normal rainfall quota if it receives an additional 2 inches of rain. So far, the average rainfall has reached 35.4 inches.

Bhopal Meteorological Department, explained, “The low-pressure area has weakened and moved forward. The monsoon trough is currently passing through Guna and Seoni. The system will continue to weaken over the next 24 hours, and no heavy rain is expected until September 8.”

On Wednesday, Bhopal and three other districts witnessed rainfall. Bhopal saw a mix of bright sunshine in the morning followed by rain in the afternoon. Additionally, rain was recorded in Chhindwara, Seoni, and Raisin. A tragic incident occurred in Guna, where a house collapsed, resulting in the death of Vedvati Bai Rathore.

Heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday in districts such as Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Dindori, Anuppur, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, light rain accompanied by periods of sunshine and thunderstorms is predicted for Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts.

In Bhopal, the Kolar Dam had one gate open on Wednesday, and two gates of the Halali Dam were also opened. Water levels have risen in various dams, including Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada in Bhopal, Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram, and Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Johila, Parasdoh, and Chandoura dams.