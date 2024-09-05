MP: Employees Oppose Transfer Policy In Mid-Session

Employees Oppose Transfer Policy In Mid-Session | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is mulling over lifting the ban on transfers after the BJP’s membership drive next month. Nevertheless, resentment is brewing among the employees even before the implementation of the transfer policy.

The schools’ mid-session will begin in October which is also considered festival month. Against this backdrop, the employees are worried thinking if the transfer policy is implemented next month, it will be a problem for them.

Employees’ union leader Umashankar Tiwari said the transfer policy should be implemented before the beginning of the academic sessions in schools. According to Tiwari, implementation of transfer policy in the mid-session causes problems to the employees and their families.

The government should think of this aspect before implementing the policy as transferring employees in October is not justifiable, he said. President of the State Forest Employees’ Association Nirmal Tiwari said the timings for the transfer of employees should be such that it should not be a problem for anyone.

Ban on transfers should be lifted during the vacations in schools, he said. According to Tiwari, the government should review its plan to lift ban on transfers in October. The government has been mulling over lifting ban on transfers since the day the Lok Sabha election ended.

The transfer policy was ready in July, but it is yet to be implemented. When the ministers put pressure on the government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the ban would be lifted for 15 days after the end of the BJP’s membership drive.

Once the ban is lifted, the legislators and party workers will move around the state capital, which will halt the membership drive, he said.