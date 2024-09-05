Indore: Woman Gang Raped By Two In Isolated Place

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in an isolated place under Tejaji Nagar | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in an isolated place under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Monday.

It is said that the victim had gone to make a social media reel with his friend when the accused reached there on pretext of help and allegedly made physical relationship with her. The accused were arrested in connection with the same.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena informed media persons that the woman has lodged a complaint that she along with her friend had gone to make a social media reel in an isolated place near Khudel. Her friend had called his two friends named Islamuddin and Rizwan there for help in making the reel.

Both the accused reached there and when the girl was making the reel, the accused reportedly attacked her friend, who later fell unconscious. After that the accused threatened the girl and made physical relationship with her on Tuesday night and fled the scene.

Her friend regained consciousness when the girl with the help of the people reached Malharganj police station and lodged a complaint. Malharganj police station registered a case on the complaint of the woman and sent the case to Khudel police station staff for further investigation.

When Khudel police station staff along with the woman and Malharganj police officials reached the spot, they came to know that the spot falls under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction. Later, the case was forwarded to Tejaji Nagar police station.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is on into the case.