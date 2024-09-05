 Indore: Woman Gang Raped By Two In Isolated Place
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Woman Gang Raped By Two In Isolated Place

Indore: Woman Gang Raped By Two In Isolated Place

She went there with a friend to make a social media reel, who had called his two friends to help them in making it; they attacked him and made physical relationship with the woman.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in an isolated place under Tejaji Nagar | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in an isolated place under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Monday.

It is said that the victim had gone to make a social media reel with his friend when the accused reached there on pretext of help and allegedly made physical relationship with her. The accused were arrested in connection with the same.  

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena informed media persons that the woman has lodged a complaint that she along with her friend had gone to make a social media reel in an isolated place near Khudel. Her friend had called his two friends named Islamuddin and Rizwan there for help in making the reel.

Read Also
Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits, Drags Father and Son On Scooter; Father Killed, Son Critical In...
article-image

Both the accused reached there and when the girl was making the reel, the accused reportedly attacked her friend, who later fell unconscious.   After that the accused threatened the girl and made physical relationship with her on Tuesday night and fled the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnudev Sai Announces Approval Of 8.47 Lakh PMAY Houses, Criticises Previous Congress Government
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnudev Sai Announces Approval Of 8.47 Lakh PMAY Houses, Criticises Previous Congress Government
Mumbai: Catholics Urge CM Eknath Shinde To Include Velankanni Shrine In Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Mumbai: Catholics Urge CM Eknath Shinde To Include Velankanni Shrine In Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP
Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body

Her friend regained consciousness when the girl with the help of the people reached Malharganj police station and lodged a complaint. Malharganj police station registered a case on the complaint of the woman and sent the case to Khudel police station staff for further investigation.

Read Also
JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...
article-image

When Khudel police station staff along with the woman and Malharganj police officials reached the spot, they came to know that the spot falls under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction. Later, the case was forwarded to Tejaji Nagar police station.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is on into the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore-Jabalpur Flight Develops Technical Snag; Passengers Had To Remain Seated In Aircraft For 45...

Indore-Jabalpur Flight Develops Technical Snag; Passengers Had To Remain Seated In Aircraft For 45...

E-Dispute Resolution Scheme Relaunched To Reduce Litigation

E-Dispute Resolution Scheme Relaunched To Reduce Litigation

Indore: Woman Gang Raped By Two In Isolated Place

Indore: Woman Gang Raped By Two In Isolated Place

Indore Smart City Development Limited Organise Competition For ‘Bright’ City

Indore Smart City Development Limited Organise Competition For ‘Bright’ City

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes