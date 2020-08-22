MP Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes state, weatherman says no respite

Heavy rain lashed the state for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Bhopal recorded 21cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Madhya Pradesh has till date recorded 1% above normal rainfall. Against normal rainfall of 677mm, 684.3mm rain has been recorded till date.

Meteorological department attributed heavy rain to a trough passing through the state due to Low Pressure Area (LoPA) formed over Bay of Bengal. Monsoon was more intense in western region in comparison to Eastern parts of the state.

Various places recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Sehore recorded 32cm and Hatpipalia recorded 27cm rainfall while Indore and Gauharganj recorded 26cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Ashtha and Badnagar each recorded 24cm of rain while Khategaon and Badnawar recorded 23cm each. Bhopal, Kalapipal and Rehati recorded 21cm each. Depalpur, Shujalpur, Piparia, Bareli, Gautampura recorded 20cm each.

Budani and Vidisha recorded 19cm each. Hoshangabad and Udainagar each recorded 18cm of rain. Tonkhurd recorded 17cm, Sonkchha and Bagli recorded 16cm of rain, while Nusrullaganj, Navibag and Narsingpur recorded 15cm of rain in the last 24 hours.Warning of heavy rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is likely in most of the places of the divisions like Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Indore, Sagar, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal. Similarly, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar and Ratlam districts are likely to experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Some places of various districts are likely to experience heavy rain. The districts are Burhanpur, Badwani, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Sehore, Raisen and Vidisha.