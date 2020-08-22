Madhya Pradesh: High-level meeting held over heavy rainfall, necessary directions issued to officials for the monitoring and relief work

Informing that a high-level meeting was held over the recent heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday said that he has issued necessary directions for the monitoring and relief work.

He said that a 24X7 control room will operate from Bhopal to monitor the situation and control rooms will also be set up in every district for immediately extending assistance. He said that SDRF teams have also been deployed in all districts.

"Rainfall is a matter of happiness as Madhya Pradesh received less rainfall this year. There are some problems associated with the rainfall as well. Almost all our dams in the state are nearing their capacity. As a result, there is waterlogging in some low lying areas," Chauhan told ANI.

He said that water is also being released from dams. "A high-level meeting was organised and I have given all the important directives in the matter. A 24X7 control room will operate from Bhopal. Control rooms will also operate in all districts to monitor the situation," Chauhan said.

"All district collectors have been directed to keep eye on the situation and take people living in low lying areas to relief camps in case of waterlogging. Directions have also been issued to make arrangements at relief camps in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Chauhan said that authorities have also been directed to coordinate with each other and release water from dams at a time.