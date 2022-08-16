MP Weather: IMD issued red alert in parts of state, schools shut in Bhopal, other districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Holidays have been declared on Tuesday in all government as well as private schools due to incessant rain in many districts like Bhopal, Sehore, and Narmadapuram in the Bhopal division.

District Education officer Nitin Saxena said that district collector Avinash Lawania has declared a holiday on Tuesday in all CBSE, Novodya, ICSE, government and private schools due to heavy rain.

Bhopal has recorded 13.2 cm inch rainfall for the last 24 hours. However, so far Bhopal has recorded 111cm so far since June 1 while its normal rainfall is 105 cm rainfall.

As per the report of the superintendent land record, Bairagarh recorded 12.3cm rainfall while Berasia recorded 11cm and the Kolar belt recorded 12.5 cm rainfall in Bhopal district on August 16.

As far as areas wise rainfall since June 1 in Bhopal district is concerned, Bairagarh recorded 127.4cm rainfall while Berasia recorded 93.9cm and Kolar recorded 111.6cm rainfall.

Similarly, Sehore collector Chandra Mohan Thakur has declared holidays for two days on August 16 and August 17 in all government as well as private schools. Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Singh has declared holidays for Tuesday in government and private schools in the district due to heavy rain.

Read Also Bhopal: Man dies while fixing Tricolour