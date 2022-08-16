e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Man dies while fixing Tricolour

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nagendra Singh Bains told Free Press that the deceased has been identified as Ansil John (37), a resident of Sharda Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A son helping his doctor father to fix the Tricolour at his hospital died due to electric shock Monday morning under Ayodhya Nagar police station, the police said.

The father of the deceased Dr Rajan John had established a hospital recently in the area. The deceased used to work in a private company in Pune and around three months back he had come back and joined his father’s hospital.

On Monday morning, Dr Rajan and Ansil were trying to fix the Tricolour at their hospital building. Ansil tried to fix the flag on a 20-feet iron rod while it was raining heavily.

While fixing the flag, Ansil lost his balance and the rod which was in his hand touched an electric pole. Heavy current flowed into the rod due to which Ansil was electrocuted.

The other staffers took him to the hospital but he died after three hours of treatment. The police have registered a case and have started an investigation.

