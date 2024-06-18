MP: Visitors Enjoy Juicy Mangoes At Fest; A Host Of Golden & Green Fruits Shone Like Stars

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Your mouth begins to water as soon as you catch the whiff of a mango. You just crave for it. And why should it be otherwise? After all, mango is the king of fruits. Such a sight was witnessed at a mango festival in Pachmarhi on Saturday when 165 samples of 70 varieties of the king of fruits were put on display.

The sight dazzled the visitors. Bombay Green, known for its tang and colour, drew everybody’s attention. But then who could forget Tota Pari? Its colour, aroma and size caught the attention of those present on the occasion. People also basked in Royal, Mishri, Sunderja, Malda, Fajli. These varieties were grown in the government garden in Matkuli. In terms of flavour, colour and sweetness, Chausa, Swarna Rekha and Jardalu were no less than their counterparts at the exhibition.

Who could be oblivious of fat Malika grown in Matkuli. It weighed 1.250 kg. Malika, in fact, was the queen of the exhibition. The farmers from Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul and Pachmarhi displayed mangoes grown in their farms. Collector Sonia Meena, who was also present on the occasion, said that like every year, this year too different varieties of mangoes were displayed at the festival.

Narmadapuram is well known for producing various types of mangoes, she said. She urged the farmers to use modern technology to increase mango production. She took feedback on a variety of mangoes from agriculture scientists. The exhibition was held on the premises of the office of the assistant director of horticulture department, Ramshankar Sharma. Sharma said that those who were on a trip to Pachmarhi and locals were enjoying the mouth-watering mangoes. Self-help groups also displayed pickles made of mango, mango power and other items at the exhibition. The tourists bought those items and enjoyed the mango-made items.