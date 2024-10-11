MP Updates: Two Killed, 8 Hurt After Dumper Hits Vehicle; Head Constable, Two Youths Injured In Road Accident

Two Killed, 8 Hurt After Dumper Hits Vehicle in Satna | FP Photo

Two Killed, 8 Hurt After Dumper Hits Vehicle

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and eight injured in a road accident on Thursday night when a dumper hit a vehicle that was carrying them to a temple of goddess Durga at Bairad in Shivpuri. The vehicle driver and its owner were killed in the accident.

All of them are the residents of Ramnagar area in Morena district. They left for Bairad on Thursday evening, and when their vehicle was near Budhera village, a dumper hit their vehicle. In the accident, the driver and other passengers, sitting in the vehicle sustained injuries.

The passers-by brought the injured passengers from the vehicle and sent them to the Pahargarh hospital in Morena. The doctors at the hospital referred the injured to the Morena district hospital from where the seriously injured were referred to the Gwalior hospital. After the accident, the dumper driver ran away from the scene.

On getting information, the policemen from Gaswani station rushed to the spot. Three of the injured were sent to the Gwalior hospital. The vehicle owner BanwarilalDandotiya and driver Kanhaiya Chhari were killed in the accident. Their bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

Head Constable, Two Youths Injured In Road Accident

Chitrakoot (Satna): Three people, including a head constable, were injured in a road accident on the flyover under Kolgawan police station in Satna city late Thursday night. The injured were referred to Rewa hospital.

According to reports, when two bikes collided with each other on the flyover, the head constable fell to the ground. Meanwhile, a Bolerio coming from behind hit the head constable Santosh Kushwaha who sustained severe injuries.

Two other injured were identified as Siddharth (19) and his friend. Kushwaha is posted in Super 30. On getting information, Kolgawan rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital from where Kushwaha was referred to Rewa. The family members of the injured youths also sent them to Rewa.