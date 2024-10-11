Bhopal Shocker! Man ‘Tries’ To Offer His Head To Maa Durga In Panna; Undergoes Surgery, Survives | Representative Image / Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee of Maa Durga allegedly tried to offer his head to the deity at a temple in Panna district but promptly stopped by others on Friday. The man was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery; his condition is said to be stable.

Dhrampur police station in-charge Balveer Singh said that the devotee Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of village Bhakhuri,was on a nine-day fast. On Friday, he visited the temple of Maa Bijasen and tried to slit his throat with a razor. Police have seized the razor from the spot.

Singh further informed that Yadav came to the temple and handed over shriphal and other offerings to the temple pujari. Thereafter he went to the rear of the temple and made a slit on his throat with a blade. As the blood started oozing from his throat, he caught the attention of the other devotees. The matter was reported to the police and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

After the primary treatment, Yadav was referred to district hospital Panna. The police said the man underwent a surgery and his condition is stable now. The police have seized the blade from the spot.