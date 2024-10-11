 Bhopal Shocker! Man ‘Tries’ To Offer His Head To Maa Durga In Panna; Undergoes Surgery, Survives
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Bhopal Shocker! Man ‘Tries’ To Offer His Head To Maa Durga In Panna; Undergoes Surgery, Survives | Representative Image / Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee of Maa Durga allegedly tried to offer his head to the deity at a temple in Panna district but promptly stopped by others on Friday. The man was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery; his condition is said to be stable.

Dhrampur police station in-charge Balveer Singh said that the devotee Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of village Bhakhuri,was on a nine-day fast. On Friday, he visited the temple of Maa Bijasen and tried to slit his throat with a razor. Police have seized the razor from the spot.

