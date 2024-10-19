MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20; BJP gives tickets to Bharvaga from Budhni, Rawat from Vijaypur

PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20 | PTI/File

PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Rewa airport on Sunday. The Rewa airport will be a historical achievement for Vindhya belt. It has come up on 102 hectare land and its construction cost is Rs 300 crores. It is going to provide air travel facility to tourists and investors and thus going to boost the economical activities of the region.

State government has done all the preparations of the inaugural programme of Rewa airport. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav , Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, Panchayat Minister Prahlad Singh Patel etc are going to remain present during the inaugural programme.

It was sometime back that Rewa airport got the licence for operation from Director General of Civil Aviation.

BJP Gives Tickets To Bharvaga From Budhni, Rawat From Vijaypur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections, on Saturday. Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat has been given a ticket from Vijaypur. Rawat defected from the Congress to the BJP. After joining the BJP, Rawat resigned from the Congress.

Now, he has been made party candidate. Former MP Ramakant Bhargava has been given a ticket from Budhni. As Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fought the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, Bhargava was denied a ticket. Bhargava is considered close to Chouhan.

A panel of five names was sent to the BJP’s central election committee. It also consisted of the names of Kartikey Singh Chouhan. The central election committee put its seal on the name of Bhargava. The Congress has yet to announce candidates for two seats.