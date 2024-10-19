Vishwa Hindu Parishad Launches Help Desk In MP To Assist Refugee Families Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

Representative pic | Photo: AFP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad has started a help centre (Seva Kendra) to assist people seeking citizenship under the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA 2019) in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The campaign has been launched to help refugee families eligible for Indian citizenship. The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, as part of the campaign, are visiting these refugee families hailing from Pakistan and Bangladesh to guide them for the paperwork, said Pradeep Gupta, Province Co-Minister of VHP (Mahakoshal Province).

The Hindu outfit aims to extend help to such families across the Mahakoshal region. They will soon release the helpline numbers to ease the contact with the refugees.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad |

What is CAA?

Under CAA, Indian citizenship will be allotted to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugee families, with a rider. The refugee families who migrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 31 December 2014 will be considered eligible for citizenship.

Notably, there was a huge protest in 2019 over the criteria carved out for the CAA. Protestors accused the Narendra Modi government of excluding Muslims from the list, alleging discrimination and violation of the Indian Constitution.

After a year-long debate, the act was finally passed on December 11, 2019, and came into effect in January 2020.