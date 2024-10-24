 MP Updates: Panchayat Official Caught Taking Bribe For Releasing PMAY Funds In Ujjain; Truck Catches Fire Inside Tunnel In Rewa
Deputy Superintendent of Police Basant Shrivastava laid a trap and caught Prajapat red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000, he said.

Thursday, October 24, 2024
Representative photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A panchayat employee was allegedly caught on Thursday while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 for releasing funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police received a complaint that Radheshyam Prajapat, an employment assistant with the Ajaypur Janpad Panchayat, had demanded Rs 10,000 from Raju Lal Ahirwal for releasing the second installment of PMAY funds, said a Lokayukta police official.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basant Shrivastava laid a trap and caught Prajapat red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000, he said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

Truck Catches Fire Inside Tunnel In Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A truck caught fire while crossing Madhya Pradesh's longest tunnel connecting Rewa with Sidhi districts on Thursday, triggering panic as plumes of smoke began rising from it, a police official said.

No casualty has been reported from the 2.28-km-long tunnel so far, the official said.

The tunnel is situated about 40 km from the Rewa district headquarters, the official said.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot to douse the flames that erupted in the afternoon. Motorists inside the tunnel complained of breathing difficulties due to thick smoke, Mohania police post in-charge Sunil Pandey said.

