 MP Updates: Narrow Escape For Students, Teachers As Tree Falls On School Wall; Teacher Suspended For Neglecting Voter’s List Work
The incident left the boundary wall damaged but, fortunately, there were no injuries. The banyan tree had been in the school premises for many years and had gradually weakened from the base.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Tree Falls On School Wall; Narrow Escape For Students, Teachers | representative pic

Unchehara (Satna): An old banyan tree within the premises of the Primary School Kothi, under the Janpad Education Centre in Satna’sUchehra, collapsed on the school's boundary wall on Wednesday, narrowly missing the teachers and students.

The incident left the boundary wall damaged but, fortunately, there were no injuries. The banyan tree had been in the school premises for many years and had gradually weakened from the base.

Continuous rainfall further loosened the soil, causing the tree to sway and eventually fall onto the boundary wall. All the students and teachers were inside the classrooms at the time, as it was raining heavily.

Teacher Suspended For Neglecting Voter’s List Work

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission is getting the voter’s list revised through block-level officers. A secondary teacher Rammoorty Sharma was working for the voter’s list in the Dompura area. During the inspection, it was found that door-to-door work for the voter’s list was not done.

The voters of the area also complained to the officials against the teacher concerned. ERO directed the teacher to change his attitude towards work, but it did not happen. As Sharma did not pay attention to his work, collector Ankit Asthana suspended him with immediate effect. During his suspension period, he will be attached to the Tehsil of Morena city.

