Madhya Pradesh: Two Dozen Quack-Run Clinics Sealed In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the district administration has sealed more than two dozen clinics run by quacks in different villages across the district. The team, consisting of the officials of the revenue and other departments led by block medical officer, sealed 19 unregistered clinics in Ashta, three in Ichhawar and two in Bherunda. The officials acted against the quacks after receiving instructions from the collector.

When the officials inspected the clinics, they came to know that quacks were providing allopathic treatment to patients for which they were not qualified. The clinics were not registered, official sources said, adding that they had acted against the clinics run in Ashta, Ichhawar, and Bherunda.

According to reports, collector Praveen Singh received a volley of complaints against the quacks that they were cheating the villagers in the name of providing them treatment. At the recent time limit meeting, Singh directed the chief medical and health officer to act against the quacks to save the lives of innocent villagers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Govt Mulls Over Transfer Policy, Plans To Lift Ban From Next Month

After taking action, the team sent a report to the office of the CMHO. When the issue was raised before CMHO Dr Meherban Singh, he said that the team had acted against the unregistered clinics. Singh further said that he had received information about the action taken against the clinics in Ichchwar, Ashta, and Bherunda.

Nevertheless, he has yet to receive any such information from Shyampur and Budhni, Singh said, adding that a notice will be issued seeking information about the registration of these clinics. If the owners of such clinics are unable to give a proper reply, the administration will act against them, the CMHO said.

Nearly two dozen clinics have been sealed and a few owners of such clinics have escaped from villages, he said, adding that the team is collecting information about those people for further action.