Madhya Pradesh Govt Mulls Over Transfer Policy, Plans To Lift Ban From Next Month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has begun to mull over the transfer policy for lifting ban on transfers from the next month following the demand of ministers.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged his cabinet colleagues to wait for a few days because of the BJP’s membership drive. Yadav wants to lift ban on transfers for a few days from next month so that the ministers’ demand can be fulfilled.

The government is also planning to maintain strict rules for lifting ban on transfers so that the important works of the government may not suffer because of the transfers.

According to reports, the government is working on giving permission for transferring officials only to vacant posts. Apart from that, there are talks over paying attention to mutual transfers. As there is resentment among the employees over transfers, the government wants to transfer officials to vacant positions, and those who have been working at the same place for a long period.