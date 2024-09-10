MP Updates: Fisherman Drowns At Tighra Dam; Two Robbers Arrested For Snatching Woman's Gold Chain

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a fisherman who went into deep waters drowned. The incident occurred in the Bagri Dam catchment area amid rains in Gwalior district. The fisherman, identified as Jeetu Kushwaha went with other fishermen was caught off guard when he ventured into deep waters.

Panic ensued among the fellow fishermen when Jeetu went under. Initially, rumors spread that a crocodile had attacked him, as the area is known to have crocodiles. However, these speculations were dispelled when divers recovered Jeetu’s body from the water. The incident took place near the dam, where Jeetu, who lived nearby, had gone fishing with his companions.

Upon receiving the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police launched a rescue operation. Despite efforts, they were unable to locate Jeetu's body until the following morning. The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.

Two Robbers Arrested for Snatching Woman's Gold Chain in Gwalior

The Gwalior police have arrested two notorious robbers for snatching a woman's gold chain while she was walking. The stolen chain and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered. A reward of ₹10,000 had been announced for their capture by the Gwalior SP.

On August 29, Imarti Sharma, a resident of Prem Nagar, reported that a youth snatched her gold chain near Moti Masjid and fled. The main suspect, Kunal Balmik, was arrested, leading to the recovery of the chain. His accomplice, Mukesh Kushwaha, was also caught, while two others remain at large.