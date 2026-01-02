 MP News: Citing China’s Example, Bhagwat Says How Nation Becomes Great
Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
MP News: Citing China's Example, Bhagwat Says How Nation Becomes Great

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the example of China, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said how a nation becomes great. Bhagwat related a story about former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi.

Bhagwati said once Joshi had to go to China to participate in an event related to the youths, and, at the outset, the Chinese symbol, the dragon, was shown moving on the maps of various countries across the world.

According to the RSS chief, a speaker then explained that once China ruled these nations, and this is how a country develops.

According to him, there are four types of Hindus in the country: First, those who say with pride that they are Hindus; second, those who consider themselves Hindus but do not say it aloud; third, those who call themselves Hindus at their homes; and the fourth group has forgotten that they are Hindus.

Such people do not want to see the country’s progress, he said, adding that the places where disturbance takes place either do not have enough Hindus or there is a lack of Hindu sentiment.

Through the Panch Parivartan process, he spoke about a few norms that people should begin to follow at their homes.

Social equality, family interaction, environment, strong character, the Constitution, and the laws should be followed, he said.

The nation should be so self-reliant that no country can scare it by imposing tariffs, he said.

According to the RSS chief, the work for developing the nation should not be left to anyone, and even the rivals should be brought to our platform.

Although Lord Krishna lifted the Mount Govardhan with his finger, everyone gave their support, he said.

Sangh is for fulfil, not for destroy’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Sangh is not for opposing anyone. He said, “Sangh is for fulfilment and not for destruction.’’ There is no other organisation like Sangh, which is not meant for only Hindus. The word ‘Hindu’ has a broader significance.’’

The Hindus follow their path but do not consider others to be wrong, he said.

Don’t try to understand Sangh through BJP’

Mohan Bhagwat has said, “If you try to understand Sangh through the BJP, you will make a mistake.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vidya Bharti, and others are doing their work. Sangh prepares Sayamsevaks who work for the society, he said.

