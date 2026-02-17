 MP News: Congress Councillor Boycotts Council Meeting In Dhar
MP News: Congress Councillor Boycotts Council Meeting In Dhar

Pipelines need replacement, but tenders favor officials. HUDCO funds from 1987 deposits remain unused. Thakur warned Dhar risks losing the Swachh Bharat Mission ranking, dropping from 1st to 46th. She boycotted the conference, calling it focused on financial gains, not public issues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Congress Councillor Boycotts Dhar Council Meeting In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Party councilor Sarika Ajay Singh Thakur expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Dhar Municipal Council, saying it has ignored basic duties for three years.

Council meetings are delayed and avoid key development tasks, especially in opposition areas. Work has stopped, with no attention from the ruling party or CMO.

Thakur alleged poor conditions for employees: salaries held for six to eight months, only paid every two months. Permanent staff wait three months, with no dearness allowance or PF deposits for a year.

Employees protest to the District Magistrate, but nothing happens. Water supply is dirty from open ponds mixing sewage. No technical staff, despite a mechanical engineer.

Pipelines need replacement, but tenders favour officials. HUDCO funds from 1987 deposits remain unused.

Thakur warned Dhar risks losing Swachh Bharat Mission ranking, dropping from 1st to 46th. She boycotted the conference, calling it focused on financial gains, not public issues.

She urged the District Magistrate to investigate and ensure city interests. Otherwise, she threatens public protests.

