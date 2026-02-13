MP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver Critical |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three school students along with a bus driver sustained critical injuries in a road accident on the busy Dhar-Dhamnod-Mandu road in the Lunhera area of the district on Friday.

The mishap occurred when a speeding Eicher vehicle rammed into a pickup vehicle parked along the roadside and then collided with the school bus belonging to Saraswati Gyan School.

The school bus was on its routine to pick up children when the collision took place.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly mangled.

The accident caused panic among students onboard. Nearby villagers rushed to the accident site and immediately indulged in rescue efforts.

Acting swiftly, they broke open parts of the damaged bus and carefully rescued injured children and the driver.

The victims were quickly transported in private vehicles to the Dhar District Hospital. Doctors confirmed that their condition remained in critical condition.

Nalcha police station in-charge Kailash Baria reached the spot with his team to assess the situation.

Police seized the Eicher vehicle (CG 04 NV 9682) and arrested the driver. Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was driving at a high speed in an inebriated state.

Due to accident, traffic on the route was temporarily disrupted. Irked by the incident, locals demanded strict action against the driver. Police have launched an investigation in the matter.