 MP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver Critical

MP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver Critical

Three schoolchildren and a bus driver were critically injured after a speeding Eicher vehicle crashed into a parked pickup and then a Saraswati Gyan School bus on the Dhar–Dhamnod–Mandu road in Dhar district. Locals alleged the driver was intoxicated. Police arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver Critical |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three school students along with a bus driver sustained critical injuries in a road accident on the busy Dhar-Dhamnod-Mandu road in the Lunhera area of the district on Friday.

The mishap occurred when a speeding Eicher vehicle rammed into a pickup vehicle parked along the roadside and then collided with the school bus belonging to Saraswati Gyan School.

The school bus was on its routine to pick up children when the collision took place.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly mangled.

FPJ Shorts
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch
UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch
Mumbai Real Estate News: Abhishek Bachchan Sells Duplex Apartment In Mahalaxmi For ₹14.5 Crore
Mumbai Real Estate News: Abhishek Bachchan Sells Duplex Apartment In Mahalaxmi For ₹14.5 Crore
Telecom Spectrum Not A Restructurable Asset Under IBC: Supreme Court
Telecom Spectrum Not A Restructurable Asset Under IBC: Supreme Court

The accident caused panic among students onboard. Nearby villagers rushed to the accident site and immediately indulged in rescue efforts.

Acting swiftly, they broke open parts of the damaged bus and carefully rescued injured children and the driver.cafe

The victims were quickly transported in private vehicles to the Dhar District Hospital. Doctors confirmed that their condition remained in critical condition.

Nalcha police station in-charge Kailash Baria reached the spot with his team to assess the situation.

Read Also
MP News: Chhatarpur Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of Claa 12 Board Exam Centre
article-image

Police seized the Eicher vehicle (CG 04 NV 9682) and arrested the driver. Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was driving at a high speed in an inebriated state.

Due to accident, traffic on the route was temporarily disrupted. Irked by the incident, locals demanded strict action against the driver. Police have launched an investigation in the matter.

Read Also
MP News: Stray Bull Attacks 6-Year-Old Child Returning From Coaching, Leaves Him Severly Injured In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
MP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver...
MP News: Allegedly Drunk Driver Rams Speeding Truck Into School Bus In Dhar; Three Students, Driver...
Indore News: Homio Umang’ Festival Showcases Student Talent And Creativity
Indore News: Homio Umang’ Festival Showcases Student Talent And Creativity
Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat
Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%