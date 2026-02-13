 MP News: Chhatarpur Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of Claa 12 Board Exam Centre
Chhatarpur Collector conducted a surprise inspection of Government Higher Secondary School in Chhatarpur during the 12th-grade board exams. He checked seating, question paper distribution, CCTV, drinking water, and first aid facilities, emphasizing timely exam conduct, security of confidential materials, and special vigilance at sensitive centres to ensure a smooth and secure examination process.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur Collector conducted a surprise inspection of a government higher secondary school on Friday just ahead of the board examinations.

The inspection covered 12th-grade Physics, Economics, and Animal Husbandry papers.

During the visit, Collector Jaiswal reviewed seating arrangements, question paper distribution, CCTV monitoring, drinking water, first aid boxes, toilet facilities, and other essential arrangements to ensure a smooth examination process.

SDM Akhil Rathore, Tehsildar Piyush Dixit, and other officials were also present during the inspection.

The Collector stated that proper electricity, water, and security arrangements should be maintained to ensure that candidates do not face any basic inconveniences.

During the inspection, teachers and center heads were instructed to ensure the examination commences on time, the security of confidential materials, and special vigilance is maintained at sensitive centres to avoid any breach.

The collector inquired from the centre head about the children enrolled in the examination and the nearest police station to ensure safety. He also directed that mobile phones are strictly prohibited at the centre. He confirmed that one invigilator is provided for every 20 children and two invigilators for every 21 to 40 children.

He also interacted with the CAS and ACS to inquire about the examination room set up in the school. He inquired about the exam timings and completion times. He also observed the children signing the RASA in the classroom.

Locals appreciated the initiative by the administartion to ensure smooth and fair exam process ahead of the Board exam Secondary Education. The collected made sure all the necessary facilities are present in the exam centre.

