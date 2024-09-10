 MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench Bhopal

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench Bhopal

A strong weather system will bring heavy rain to the state, said the weatherman.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Office has issued a very heavy rainfall alert for some districts of Madhya Pradesh, forecasting downpour within the next 24 hours. A strong weather system will bring heavy rain to the state, said the weatherman. Red alert has been issued for heavy to very rainfall in districts like Satna, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Mandla and Panna.

A spell of heavy rain lashed Bhopal on Monday evening providing relief from humid weather. Orange alert for heavy rains has been sounded in Vidisha, Raisen,Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Nivari, Maihar, Pandhurna.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...
article-image

According to the meteorological department, the deep depression which lies over northwest Bay of Bengal has converted  into a Depression and is moving west-northwestwards across Chhattisgarh.. The Monsoon trough passes through Madhya Pradesh to the centre of deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. A trough runs from Southwest Uttar Pradesh to the centre of deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal across north Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.      

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Green Warriors Ensure Mumbai Beaches Are Safe Post Ganpati Visarjan
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Green Warriors Ensure Mumbai Beaches Are Safe Post Ganpati Visarjan
ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid Burman Family Takeover Battle
ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid Burman Family Takeover Battle
Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees
Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part...

Kudos! First Woman Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Presents Ramayana Stories; Narmadapuram Girl Takes Part...

Madhya Pradesh Delimitation Commission: Budhni To Go To Hoshangabad; Mandideep To Come Under Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Delimitation Commission: Budhni To Go To Hoshangabad; Mandideep To Come Under Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench...

MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench...

Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing

Madhya Pradesh: New Policy For Elderly 'Vradh Jan Rajya Niti' In Offing