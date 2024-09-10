MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Many Districts; Intense Evening Showers To Drench Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Office has issued a very heavy rainfall alert for some districts of Madhya Pradesh, forecasting downpour within the next 24 hours. A strong weather system will bring heavy rain to the state, said the weatherman. Red alert has been issued for heavy to very rainfall in districts like Satna, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Mandla and Panna.

A spell of heavy rain lashed Bhopal on Monday evening providing relief from humid weather. Orange alert for heavy rains has been sounded in Vidisha, Raisen,Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Nivari, Maihar, Pandhurna.

According to the meteorological department, the deep depression which lies over northwest Bay of Bengal has converted into a Depression and is moving west-northwestwards across Chhattisgarh.. The Monsoon trough passes through Madhya Pradesh to the centre of deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. A trough runs from Southwest Uttar Pradesh to the centre of deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal across north Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.