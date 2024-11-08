MP Updates: Body Of 4-Month-Old Found In Polythene Bag In Satna; Construction Of 1.25 Crore Shivlings Begins In Narmadapuram

Representative Image | Pexel

Body Of 4-Month-Old Found In Polythene Bag

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body a four-month-old infant was found wrapped in a polythene bag under a piece of stone in the market area near Pannilal Chowk in Satna city on Thursday, sources said. The infant may have been killed with a piece of stone, sources said. The police sent the body for postmortem and began a probe into the case.

According to reports, some people found the polythene bag under a piece stone near Pannilal Chowk on Thursday. When they removed the stone and found the body of an infant in the bag, they informed the police about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, the police sent the body to the hospital for postmortem.

After preliminary investigation, it came to light that two boys were found roaming in the market area in the city with the infant. The police are searching for the boys with the help of CCTV cameras.

Construction Of 1.25 Crore Shivlings Begins In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The formation of 1.25 crore Shivlings commenced in Narmadapuram on Thursday. On the first day, Acharya Somesh Parsai addressed the devotees, stating, "One who makes Shivling becomes akin to Lord Shiva himself. The compassionate Lord rushes to those who take even a single step in His direction."

Discussing the restlessness of the mind, Acharya Parsai highlighted that controlling the mind was a challenging task. He remarked, “People often try to focus only during worship, but even then, the mind wanders. As Lord Krishna told Arjuna in the Gita, practice is the only way to overcome the mind's distractions. Hatha Yoga is the means to control the mind and purify the soul.”

Construction Of 1.25 Crore Shivlings Begins In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

On cow protection, the Acharya expressed concern, noting, "People ensure space for cars, but there is no room for the holy cow, who can help us cross the Vaitarni river of life. Those who begin their day by worshipping the indigenous cow find success in all their endeavours."

Over 25,000 Shivlings were made by prison inmates who recited the Hanuman Chalisa while performing the sacred task. The event witnessed participation from MP Maya Narolia, MLA Sitasaran Sharma, and Collector Sonia Meena, alongside a large gathering of devotees.