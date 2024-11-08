Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi Colony, Anand Vihar, Rajat vihar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on November 09 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: AnandNagar, Rajeev Gandhi Colony, New Mandi, Ravidas Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Shanti Nagar , Green Valley, Kolua Village and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Liberty Colony, Samardha, Deepdi Village , Signature S9, Rhythm Park and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Krishnapuram colony, Radhapuram colony, Optel kunj and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Gammon, Anand vihar, Gamon india Campus and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Sanskar Vally school and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Rajat vihar, Land nark, Vaishno Parisar, , Adi Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.