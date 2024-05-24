MP Updates: Artificial Rain In Jabalpur; 3-Day ‘Children Fest 2024’ Begins In Bhopal & More

Unspalsh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation is the first civic body in the state turned to artificial rain for relief from intense heat. Defogger machines have been installed at major intersections of the city—Teen Patti Chowk, Choti Line Phatak, Civic Centre, Bloom Chowk, Malviya Chowk, SBI Chowk, ISBT Deendayal Chowk.

Municipal commissioner Priti Yadav said, “We are having artificial rain in city for the last couple of days for relief from heatwave. At prominent chowks, we have installed defogger machines for artificial rain.”

3-Day ‘Children Fest 2024’ Begins Today: Quiz, Masti Express, Sunday Funday , Treasure Hunt Games, No Generation Gap, Magic Show to be Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekanand Library (SVL) is going to organise a three-day ' Kaleidoscope Children Fest 2024 ' from Friday for school children. New Children's Collection will also start from May 24. The first day programme began with Quiz Mania for the children from Class 9-12 from 4 pm -7pm. The quiz activities will be based on general knowledge, sports, literature, entertainment and current affairs.

‘Masti Express’ will be held for children of age group 4- 15 years from 4pm -7pm on May 25. The fest will conclude with ‘Sunday Funday’ on May 26. It will have activities like Treasure Hunt Games, No Generation Gap, Magic Show’ for children aged 5-18 years from 4pm-7pm. Prize distribution ceremony will also be held on the same day.

Attractive prizes / trophies will be given to the winners. Tips will be given to improve the relationship between parents and children, as well as ways to create a healthy family environment will also be told under the event. Besides, the New Children Collection will start at the library on Friday. Junior readers of the library will be able to take books home from this collection by issuing them on the spot. A total of 40 books will be included in the new collections.

Author to be feted with Moolaram Joshi Smriti Utkrisht Sahityakaar Samman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Author Swati Tiwari from Bhopal will be feted with Late Dr Moolaram Joshi Smriti Utkrisht Sahityakaar Samman for the year 2024 for her contribution in the field of literature. Swati will be given a citation letter and a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

This announcement has been made recently by the award selection committee. Nearly 18 books of Swati have been published so far. She has been selected among the 100 women achievers of India by the Central government and honoured by the then president Pranab Mukherjee.