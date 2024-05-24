MP Board Examinations: Teachers Have To Take Exams For Poor Performance Of Students | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers of English, Mathematics, and Science have to take examinations for poor performance of students in the MP Board class X and XII examinations. The MP Board results revealed a significant number of students failing primarily in these subjects. To address this issue, the state educational management and training director, Pramod Singh, has issued guidelines mandating pre-and post-tests for all teachers in these subjects.

The training session will begin on June 1 at the divisional level but before that the teachers of English, mathematics, and science will have to take a pre-test. Only upon successful completion of this training and the subsequent examination will teachers be deemed fit to continue teaching these critical subjects. In high school and higher secondary levels, English and mathematics had the highest number of failing students. v

In Class X, a staggering 2.9 lakh students failed English and 3 lakh failed mathematics. Similarly, in Class XII, 1.5 lakh students failed English and 17,000 failed mathematics. Statewide, there are currently 2,910 vacant positions for English teachers and 1,823 for mathematics teachers. Box: In Class 10, approximately 3 lakh students out of 8.2 lakh failed, resulting in a pass rate of 58.10%. In Class 12, around 2 lakh out of 6.24 lakh students failed, leading to a pass rate of 64.49%.