 MP Updates: 16 Quintals Of Opium Plants Destroyed At Cement Factory In Damoh; RSS Volunteers Take Out Path Sanchalan
It was carried out in the presence of technical experts, ensuring that all pollution control measures were strictly adhered to.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 16 Quintals Of Opium Plants Destroyed At Cement Factory In Damoh | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 16 quintals of illegal opium plants procured from Chhatarpur were destroyed in Damoh on Friday, under the supervision of a high-level drug destruction committee formed by the Sagar Zone Police Headquarters.

The operation was conducted in compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following the seizure of the illegal opium plants in a case registered at Kishangarh Police Station in Chhatarpur district. The destruction process took place on Friday at a cement Factory in Narsinghgarh town of Damoh district.

It was carried out in the presence of technical experts, ensuring that all pollution control measures were strictly adhered to. Present during this were the committee chairman, Inspector General of Police (IG) of Sagar Zone, Pramod Verma, along with committee members Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chhatarpur Range, Lalit Shakyawar, DIG of Sagar Range, Sunil Jain, and a scientific officer from the Pollution Control Board, Sagar. A significant police force was also deployed to oversee the operation.

article-image

RSS Volunteers Take Out Path Sanchalan

RSS Volunteers Take Out Path Sanchalan

RSS Volunteers Take Out Path Sanchalan | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The RashtriyaSayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised Path Sanchalan (parade) on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Saturday. Hundreds of Swayamsevaks clad in their uniform took part in the parade. Flower petals were showered on the Swayamsevaks at different parts in the city.

The procession, which began from the premises of the CM Rise School in Rajendra Nagar in the city, passing through different places in the city, reached Savarkar Chowk. From Savarkar Chowk, they reached Lal Parade ground where it ended.

The Sangh was established on the Vijayadashami 99 years ago. So, every year Sangh organises Path Sanchalan on this occasion.

