MP: Union Minister Patel To Give Up Damoh Police's Security To Protest FIR Against His Loyalist In Suicide Case

Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday announced to give up the security cover provided to him by the Damoh police in Madhya Pradesh to register his protest over the FIR filed against his loyalist in connection with the suicide of a man.

Vikram Rohit, a salesman of a ration shop in Damoh allegedly committed suicide five days back. The police have registered a case against Yashpal Thakur, Patel's representative in Damoh Municipality, in this connection, officials said.

Patel, who is Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, represents the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency.

'Damoh Police Took Action In Haste'

Talking to reporters here, the minister said, "My sympathy is with the young man who committed suicide. But those people who frame false cases or get such cases framed to mount pressure should hear it carefully that their plans won't succeed." "I personally feel that the Damoh police took action in haste. I am against the Superintendent of Police and the action. Yashpal (Thakur) is my worker and a responsible public representative. Names of others have also figured in it (complaint). My name is also there, so I should also be charged," he said.

'Will Not Avail Any Services Of Damoh Police'

"I am with them at all costs. I had said that a detailed investigation should be carried out, but the police acted in haste without a probe by a handwriting expert. Police should not take such an action. I strongly oppose it," he said.

The minister said that until justice was meted out, he would not use the services of the Damoh police.

"I will not avail any services of the Damoh police. Today itself, I am giving up their security cover. Except for my private security, no personnel of the Damoh police will be posted at my bungalow or with me," the minister said.

